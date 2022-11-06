Break-in at Greeshma’s house

The house of S.S. Greeshma, the prime accused in the murder of Parassala native Sharon Raj, was found broken into on Saturday morning.

The lock on the front door of the house, located at Ramavarmanchirai in Kanyakumari district, had been prised open using some equipment. There was evidence of entry into the house, the Crime Branch said.

The house had been sealed after Greeshma was arrested having allegedly confessed to spiking an Ayurvedic medicine given by her to Sharon with a pesticide.

The police were to take Greeshma to the house in a day or two for evidence collection. The Tamil Nadu police under whose jurisdiction the house falls have begun investigation, the Crime Branch said.