Breach of discipline will not be tolerated: Thrissur DCC chief 

Breach of the discipline will not be tolerated in the Congress party, the new DCC president V.K. Sreekandan, who took charge on Sunday said.

Mr. Sreekandan, who reached the DCC (District Congress Committee) office here on Sunday morning paid floral tributes at te portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and K. Karunakaran before taking charge.

Warning strict action against anti-party activities, Mr Sreekandan said disciplinary action will be taken against leaders, no matter how senior they are, who gave protection for those who campaigned against the party.

The sub committee formed by the KPCC (Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee) to study about the failure of the UDF in the Lok Sabha elections will reach the DCC office on June 18. The committee members, K.C. Joseph, T. Siddiq and R. Chandrasekharan, will meet the senior leaders in the district. They will also conduct discussions with block Congress presidents from all the seven Assembly constituencies in the Thrissur district. Party workers can give written complaints about election work to the committee.

“The coming local body elections and Chelakkara Assembly byelection are the main agenda in front of the party. Interventions will be made by finding out the lapses in the party.”

The Congress witnessed unprecedented skirmishes in the party following the poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Posters appeared criticising the DCC leadership for the failure of the party.

“The party workers must have reacted emotionally following the failure. But it is also suspected that some vested interests utilised the occasion and came out with posters and anti-party campaigns. The Congress workers should keep vigil against such efforts to demean the party” Mr. Sreekandan said.

Party workers have been asked to withdraw the posters posted by them following the LS election results. Show cause notices will be issued if they failed to withdraw the posters within 24 hours.

A sub-committee with former DCC president O. Abdurahiman Kutty and former MLA, Anil Akkara, as conveners was formed for the preparations for the local body elections.

