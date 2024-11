As a part of the Waste Free Campaign-2025, the Block Resource Centre (BRC), Chathannur, presented a short skit KAAKKA at the Haritha Sabha of Mayyanad grama panchayat recently. A BRC team led by block project coordinator S. Sajirani staged the skit before the students. The idea conceptualised by Bindhu T. S. was scripted and directed by Sujeer Dath, specialist teacher, BRC, Chathannur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.