As a part of the Waste Free Campaign-2025, the Block Resource Centre (BRC), Chathannur, presented a short skit KAAKKA at the Haritha Sabha of Mayyanad grama panchayat recently. A BRC team led by block project coordinator S. Sajirani staged the skit before the students. The idea conceptualised by Bindhu T. S. was scripted and directed by Sujeer Dath, specialist teacher, BRC, Chathannur.