Branding of housing scheme may imply charity, LSG Minister M.B. Rajesh tells Centre

He expresses concern over Centre’s stand that failure to brand houses could affect further funding

November 28, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh has urged the Centre to “adopt a holistic approach” and drop its demand that branding logos should be affixed on houses built under government schemes.

In a letter to Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Mr. Rajesh expressed concern over the Central government’s stand that non-compliance could affect further funding. Affixing branding logos on the houses could “inadvertently compromise the dignity and self-respect” of the beneficiaries, he said.

“We believe that a safe living space is a basic right and that the State’s duty is to ensure it, not present it as a gift,” he observed. Kerala has been executing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in coordination with the State-sponsored initiative, LIFE Mission. Under PMAY (Urban) and PMAY (Gramin), each beneficiary receives an additional State share of 62.5% and 82% respectively.

Strengthening schemes

“Through this enhanced contribution, we are strengthening PMAY (Urban) and PMAY (Gramin) using our own resources,” Mr. Rajesh said.

Through the LIFE Mission, Kerala has constructed 3.56 lakh houses as of October 31. For each PMAY (Urban) beneficiary, in addition to the Central share of ₹1.50 lakh, the State government and Local Self-Government institutions jointly contribute an additional amount of ₹2.50 lakh, the letter said. In the case of PMAY (Gramin), the State’s share is ₹3.28 lakh.

Mr. Rajesh also added that Kerala had chosen not to brand its State scheme as branding may imply charity, affecting the dignity and self-respect of the beneficiaries.

