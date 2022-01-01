Braille-audio library project to be launched

Thiruvananthapuram

01 January 2022 20:40 IST

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will inaugurate a Braille-audio library project at Government School for the Visually Impaired at Vazhuthacaud here on January 4, World Braille Day.

The day marks the 213th birth anniversary of Louis Braille, the man behind the Braille system, a language system of reading and writing that is used by the visually impaired.

The Braille-audio library project at the school has been implemented under the supervision of the District Library Council with financial assistance from the Kerala State Library Council.

The Minister will also give away cash awards to students who have been selected the best readers of Malayalam Braille in the State. They are Akshay Krishna S. of SMV School here and Aswini N. Kini of the School for the Blind, Aluva.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju will preside over the function.

Twenty-eight audio books and seven Braille books brought out as part of the Braille-audio library project will be distributed to schools for the visually impaired and rehabilitation centres for free. A Braille calendar for 2022 will be released on the occasion. The Malayalam Braille calendar will be distributed to nearly 300 visually impaired people for free.

Ward councillor Rakhi Ravikumar, Kerala State Library Council secretary V.K. Madhu, District Library Council president V.P. Murali and secretary Perayam Sasi will be present.