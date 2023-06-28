ADVERTISEMENT

Brahmins Foods founder V. Vishnu Namboothiri passes away

June 28, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

V. Vishnu Namboothiri | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

V. Vishnu Namboothiri, founder of Brahmins Foods, passed away at Thodupuzha on Tuesday night. He was 68. He breathed his last at a private hospital. The cremation was held at Thodupuzha on Wednesday.

Mr. Namboothiri launched Brahmins Foods as a small-scale production unit adjacent to his house in 1987 by employing two women. Initially, the unit was started with the sale of chilli powder. In those days, Mr. Namboothiri distributed his products himself on his bicycle at Thodupuzha town.

Over the years, Brahmins Group emerged as a fully vegetarian brand in the State. After the success of its curry powder products, the group introduced packaged food items, including pickles, instant food products, spices mix and millets. Today, it retails 9,300 tonnes of food products annually with a product range of 120 items and enjoys customer base across West Asia, Europe, Canada, the U.S. and Australia.

Recently, Wipro Consumer Care acquired Brahmins Foods. Mr. Namboothiri is survived by his wife, Manjari, son Sreenath Vishnu (managing director of Brahmins Foods), and daughter Satya Vishnu (director).

