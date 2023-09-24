HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Brahmin meet concludes, vowing to uphold Sanatana Dharma

Meet also calls upon Brahmin youth to progress without taking the benefit of reservation

September 24, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Gopal Srinivasan, chairman and managing director, TVS Capital Funds Ltd., inaugurating a valedictory function of a three-day second edition of the global Brahmin meet in Palakkad on Sunday. The event was organised by the Kerala Brahmana Sabha (KBS).

Gopal Srinivasan, chairman and managing director, TVS Capital Funds Ltd., inaugurating a valedictory function of a three-day second edition of the global Brahmin meet in Palakkad on Sunday. The event was organised by the Kerala Brahmana Sabha (KBS). | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

A three-day Brahmins’ Global Meet 2023 concluded here on Sunday, reminding the society that none would be allowed to tarnish Sanatana Dharma and the Brahmin philosophy.

The meet called upon the Brahmin youth across the world to move forward by upholding traditions. They were also asked to progress without taking the benefit of reservation.

Chartered accountant Aditya Sesh and journalist Prakash Muthu Swamy led a session on ‘macro thinking on desires and needs’.

Anand S. Krishnan, founder-chairman of FidelisWorld, UAE, and entrepreneurs Gopal Srinivasan led a session for the youth on entrepreneurship and start-up.

Kerala Brahmana Sabha (KBS) organised the second edition of the Brahmins’ Global Meet, bringing Brahmins from different parts under a single umbrella. KBS president Karimpuzha Raman presided over the valedictory session. KBS district president N.A. Ganesan welcomed the gathering.

Gopal Srinivasan, chairman and managing director of TVS Capital Funds, inaugurated the valedictory session.

Supreme Court lawyer J. Sai Deepak delivered the keynote address. He underscored the importance of following the principles of Sanatana Dharma. He called upon the youth to become job givers instead of job seekers.

Sundar Kalyanam, former managing director of Petrofac group, and Krishna Kumar, chief executive officer of Santhi International, handled the feedback session.

The meet felicitated Brahmin achievers in different fields. D. Moorthy, KBS Thrissur district secretary, proposed a vote of thanks.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.