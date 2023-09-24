Brahmin meet concludes, vowing to uphold Sanatana Dharma

September 24, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A three-day Brahmins’ Global Meet 2023 concluded here on Sunday, reminding the society that none would be allowed to tarnish Sanatana Dharma and the Brahmin philosophy.

The meet called upon the Brahmin youth across the world to move forward by upholding traditions. They were also asked to progress without taking the benefit of reservation.

Chartered accountant Aditya Sesh and journalist Prakash Muthu Swamy led a session on ‘macro thinking on desires and needs’.

Anand S. Krishnan, founder-chairman of FidelisWorld, UAE, and entrepreneurs Gopal Srinivasan led a session for the youth on entrepreneurship and start-up.

Kerala Brahmana Sabha (KBS) organised the second edition of the Brahmins’ Global Meet, bringing Brahmins from different parts under a single umbrella. KBS president Karimpuzha Raman presided over the valedictory session. KBS district president N.A. Ganesan welcomed the gathering.

Gopal Srinivasan, chairman and managing director of TVS Capital Funds, inaugurated the valedictory session.

Supreme Court lawyer J. Sai Deepak delivered the keynote address. He underscored the importance of following the principles of Sanatana Dharma. He called upon the youth to become job givers instead of job seekers.

Sundar Kalyanam, former managing director of Petrofac group, and Krishna Kumar, chief executive officer of Santhi International, handled the feedback session.

The meet felicitated Brahmin achievers in different fields. D. Moorthy, KBS Thrissur district secretary, proposed a vote of thanks.