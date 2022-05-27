Brahmin Educational Society launches spiritual lecture series in Palakkad
The Brahmin Educational Society (BES) launched its 42 nd cultural programmes here on Wednesday. Scholar Nochur Venkitaraman began his week-long spiritual lecture series on ‘Jagadguru Sankaracharya Vaibhavam’.
The lecture series is being held at Sree Sarada Sankara Kalyanamandapam at Noorani. Mr. Venkitaraman commemorated BES founder N.N. Ramachandra Iyer.
BES president K.V. Vasudevan and other leaders of the Kerala Brahmana Sabha welcomed Mr. Venkitaraman with a traditional Poornakumbham.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.