Brahmin Educational Society launches spiritual lecture series in Palakkad

Brahmin Educational Society president K.V. Vasudevan welcoming scholar Nochur Venkitaraman with the traditional Poornakumbham at Noorani, Palakkad, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Brahmin Educational Society (BES) launched its 42 nd cultural programmes here on Wednesday. Scholar Nochur Venkitaraman began his week-long spiritual lecture series on ‘Jagadguru Sankaracharya Vaibhavam’.

The lecture series is being held at Sree Sarada Sankara Kalyanamandapam at Noorani. Mr. Venkitaraman commemorated BES founder N.N. Ramachandra Iyer.

BES president K.V. Vasudevan and other leaders of the Kerala Brahmana Sabha welcomed Mr. Venkitaraman with a traditional Poornakumbham.