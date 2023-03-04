HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Brahmapuram fire not yet fully doused even after two days

The Navy deploys Advance Light Helicopter for firefighting and carries out more than eight trips to spray over 5,000 litres of water on the active fire zone; collection of waste from households temporarily suspended

March 04, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Fire and Rescue Services personnel trying to douse the fire inside the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi on Saturday.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel trying to douse the fire inside the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Notwithstanding the efforts of multiple agencies over two days, the fire that broke out in heaps of plastic waste dumped in the Kochi Corporation’s solid waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram on Thursday evening was not yet fully doused on Saturday.

The Navy deployed its Advance Light Helicopter for firefighting and carried out eight trips spraying over 5,000 litres of water on the active fire zone till Saturday evening. The district administration was actively considering seeking the help of the Air Force as well.

The Kochi Corporation had to temporarily suspend collection of waste from households since lorries cannot approach the plant in the prevailing circumstances. Though Mayor M. Anilkumar had expressed optimism of dousing the fire and bringing the situation under control by Saturday evening, it proved far-fetched in the end.

The active fire zone, which kept spreading across 40-odd acres, was divided into six sectors and were assigned to the Navy, BPCL, and Kerala Fire and Rescue Services, which deployed over 20 fire tenders and over 120 firefighters from its various units in Ernakulam, Kottayam and Thrissur district. Many firefighters complained of uneasiness, including vomiting and dizziness, owing to their constant exposure to a potentially toxic air.

Kochi Corpn. fined

Cracking the whip on the Kochi Corporation, the Kerala State Pollution Control Board has slapped the civic body with a fine of ₹1.80 crore towards environment compensation for repeatedly violating the norms under the Solid Waste Management Rules. The fine based on damage assessment will follow shortly. Besides, prosecution measures will be initiated against the civic body. 

For the second day running, many parts of the city and suburbs around the plant were engulfed in thick fumes of smoke with the smell of burnt plastic permeating all over. People in the affected areas were highly critical of the Kochi Corporation for its failure to prevent such massive fire breakouts, which, they said, have become a yearly phenomenon during February-March. This was the fifth year running that at least one major fire was reported at the Brahmapuram plant.

Related Topics

Kerala / fire / waste management

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.