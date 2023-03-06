Brahmapuram fire a deliberate act to cover up mismanagement of waste, says Satheesan

March 06, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The fire at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant, the toxic fumes from which has been dangerously engulfing Kochi since the last four days, was one which was deliberately set off on the eve of the renewal of the contract of the waste management firm, to avoid an inspection of the site, Leader of the Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan said in the Assembly on Monday.

In his submission, he said that the fire had been set off because an on-site inspection would have revealed the huge piles of untreated garbage which had accumulated in the site over the years.

He said that even after four days, the embers continued to smoulder and that the local administration as well as the State machinery seemed clueless as to how to handle the situation.

Mr. Satheesan pointed out that the toxic smoke over Kochi posed a grave health hazard, both acute and chronic, something that the State government was yet to wake up to.

He also alleged corruption worth crores behind the mysterious fire and demanded a High Court inquiry to unravel the mystery

Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh, however, contended that the situation at the Brahmapuram plant was under control and that no health-related emergencies had been reported. Moreover, the government has taken every possible measure to tackle any health issues that might be precipitated, he claimed.

The 40.23 acres in Brahmapuram waste treatment plant had 5.59 cubic meters of waste. Of this, 30% had been removed through biomining. The contract to the waste management firm, which should have ended in September last, had been extended till June this year and the firm had been directed to do 24-hour biomining. The government will examine if the firm has defaulted on its services.

Mr. Rajesh said that the actual cause for the fire was still being investigated but it was possible that the extreme summer temperature in the State, which has already triggered several fire accidents in the State, could be the reason behind this fire too. The fire could not be extinguished at a faster pace because layers of accumulated waste over the past several years was continuing to smoulder.

The government was doing its best to get the current situation under control and the Opposition should be standing with the government rather than indulging in a blame game, he said.

A 500 tonne waste-to-energy plant and a 200 tonne biofertilizer unit in Kochi was being set up to manage the city’s garbage problem, Mr. Rajesh added.