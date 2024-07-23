Brahmapuram CBG plant may be up and running by February next year

The compressed biogas (CBG) plant of the BPCL Kochi Refinery may be ready by February, one month ahead of schedule, if the work progresses as planned.

Officials of the Kochi Refinery exuded confidence that they may get the plant up and running by January or latest by February. The earlier plan was to complete the works by December and run it by March. Though the incessant rain that the Brahmapuram area had received during the past weeks has slowed down the work, the project is on track and may even be ready before the deadline. Rain has hampered levelling and related works on the Brahmapuram campus, according to officials of the Refinery involved in the setting up of the plant.

Interestingly, work on the plant began without any fanfare or inauguration as the model code of conduct, following the notification of the General Elections, was in force.

At present, the foundation-laying work of digesters of the plant is progressing. Digesters are tanks in which organic waste is broken down to produce biogas. There will be two big digesters at the Brahmapuram plant. Civic work at the plant will begin next week. Once the work goes full steam, there will be around 30 workers at the site on a given day, according to officials.

The BPCL Kochi Refinery has come forward to set up the ₹80-crore plant at its own expense. It will utilise the biogas produced at the plant for its operations on the Ambalamedu campus. The role of the Kochi Corporation will be to provide segregated waste at the plant site. The Corporation, Refineries, and the State government had signed a tripartite agreement for setting up the plant.

