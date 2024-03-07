GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Brahmana Sabha youth wing calls for peace on campuses

March 07, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Yogesh G. Mohan (L) and Sreekanth H.

Yogesh G. Mohan (L) and Sreekanth H. | Photo Credit: special arragnement

The youth wing of the Kerala Brahmana Sabha has expressed concern over the rising incidents of violence on campuses across Kerala. The State conference of the organisation held in Thiruvananthapuram recently adopted a resolution urging the government to ensure a peaceful academic environment that would reassure students and parents. The meeting also called on the government to revise the State’s educational policy, incorporating the changes triggered by globalisation.

Yogesh G. Mohan was elected State president and Sreekanth H. general secretary of the organisation. Other office-bearers were also elected.

