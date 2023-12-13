ADVERTISEMENT

Brahmana Sabha seeks better facilities at Sabarimala

December 13, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Brahmana Sabha (KBS) has demanded that the government take immediate steps to introduce better facilities for pilgrims reaching Sabarimala.

In a statement here on Wednesday, KBS State president Karimpuzha Raman said that the Devaswom Board, the police, and the government officials should work together to help Sabarimala pilgrims in view of increasing rush.

He also demanded that amenities such as drinking water, food and transport should be ensured for the pilgrims at Erumeli, Nilakkal, Pampa and neighbouring regions. He said the number of buses from Erumeli, Nilakkal and Pampa should be increased.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US