Brahmana Sabha seeks better facilities at Sabarimala

December 13, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Kerala Brahmana Sabha (KBS) has demanded that the government take immediate steps to introduce better facilities for pilgrims reaching Sabarimala.

In a statement here on Wednesday, KBS State president Karimpuzha Raman said that the Devaswom Board, the police, and the government officials should work together to help Sabarimala pilgrims in view of increasing rush.

He also demanded that amenities such as drinking water, food and transport should be ensured for the pilgrims at Erumeli, Nilakkal, Pampa and neighbouring regions. He said the number of buses from Erumeli, Nilakkal and Pampa should be increased.

