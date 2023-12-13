GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Brahmana Sabha seeks better facilities at Sabarimala

December 13, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Brahmana Sabha (KBS) has demanded that the government take immediate steps to introduce better facilities for pilgrims reaching Sabarimala.

In a statement here on Wednesday, KBS State president Karimpuzha Raman said that the Devaswom Board, the police, and the government officials should work together to help Sabarimala pilgrims in view of increasing rush.

He also demanded that amenities such as drinking water, food and transport should be ensured for the pilgrims at Erumeli, Nilakkal, Pampa and neighbouring regions. He said the number of buses from Erumeli, Nilakkal and Pampa should be increased.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.