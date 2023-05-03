BPCL to set up plant in Kochi to make compressed biogas from garbage

May 03, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government has arrived at an in-principle understanding with the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to set up a plant in Kochi to produce compressed biogas through waste processing. The decision was taken following a meeting that Minister for Local Self Governments M.B. Rajesh, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, and Chief Secretary V.P.Joy held with BPCL officials.

The BPCL will set up the plant on land to be handed over by the government. The company will have the responsibility of running and maintaining the plant, which is expected to be set up within a year. As per the current plans, the plant will be set up in Brahmapuram to treat waste from Kochi and adjacent municipalities. The compressed biogas produced from the plant will be used for BPCL’s operations, while the compost will be sold in the market. Mr. Rajesh said the plant will be a key step towards addressing Kochi’s waste management issues.