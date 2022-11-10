BPCL pays ₹11.2 crore as dividend to State government

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has paid ₹11.2 crore as dividend to the State government, being the final dividend for the year that ended on March 31.

The demand draft towards the final dividend was handed over to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday by Ajith Kumar K., executive director (BPCL Kochi Refinery), in the presence of George Thomas, general manager (PR and Admin), B. Senthil Kumar, State head (LPG), and Vinod T. Mathew, manager (Admin), BPCL.

BPCL had earlier paid ₹18.66 crore as interim dividend to the government that holds 1.86 lakh shares in the company.