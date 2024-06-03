Boys top ranks in Cusat’s CAT 2024 for BTech programmes

Boys won the top ranks in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 conducted by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) for admission to its BTech programmes.

Shivram. S of Punkunnam, Thrissur, secured the first rank, while Hafiz Rahman Elikkottil of Perinthalmanna, Malappuram, bagged the second rank. S. Harikrishnan of Kudappanakunnu, Thiruvananthapuram, secured the third rank.

Anoop. K of Desamangalam, Thrissur, and Suryadev S. Ittiadath of Karunnagapally, Kollam, won the first and the second ranks respectively in the Scheduled Caste category. Rohith. C.B. of Malayinchi, Idukki, and Abhijith Lal of Thodupuzha, Idukki, bagged the first and the second ranks respectively in the Scheduled Tribe category, according to a release here on June 3.

The CAT 2024 was held from May 10 to 12. A total of 46,098 candidates had registered for the test. Registrations for options for BTech programmes will start from June 10 onwards. The provision for option rearrangement for Integrated MSc/MSc/MCA/BBA/BCom LLB programmes will be available from June 3 to 9.

The results are available on the admission website https://admissions.cusat.ac.in.