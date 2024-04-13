GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Boys to be imparted cooking skills under SSK project in Kozhikode

April 13, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

Aabha Raveendran

Gender justice begins from school, and ‘Cookies’, a novel programme of Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) in Kozhikode, is the first step in that direction. ‘Cookies’ aims at imparting knowledge of basic home management skills, especially cooking, to boys. The theme is ‘My food, my responsibility’.

“Home science is part of the school syllabus right from Class 1 in most Scandinavian countries. Most people there consider it a humiliation to depend on someone else for their basic necessities such as food. We need to inculcate such values in our children too,” said A.K. Abdul Hakeem, Kozhikode district project coordinator of SSK.

‘Cookies’ will be integrated into the various summer camps organised by the SSK at the block resource centre level on subjects such as literature, theatre, electronics, art, aerobics, music, martial arts, craft, folklore, football, volleyball, badminton, kho-kho, and tribal arts. The plan is to train children in basic food preparation necessary for life sustenance. They will also be trained in maintaining hygiene at home, especially kitchen. There is also a plan to organise a cookery show by boys after the camps.

“Gender equality is not easily attainable. The first step is to ensure equal responsibility to all genders in household chores,” said Mr. Hakeem, adding that ‘Cookies’ was an experiment that could be replicated in other districts, if found successful.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala

