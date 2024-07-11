GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Boys from Kottayam secure top ranks in engineering entrance

Published - July 11, 2024 08:29 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

In the recently announced Kerala Engineering Entrance test results, two students from Kottayam district have secured top ranks, bringing pride to their hometown.

Allen Johny Anil from Pala and Jorden Joy from Vaikom achieved the third and fourth ranks respectively. Despite their impressive rankings in the State test, the duo aspire to further their education at prestigious national institutes.

“I have secured admission to IIT Madras for Mechanical Engineering and aim to pursue a career in Civil Services,” said Allen. A student of Chavara CMI Public School, Allen scored 97.2% marks in his Plus Two examinations.

To prepare for the entrance, Allen enrolled in a coaching institute last year. “My preparation strategy was based on writing mock tests while mastering the theoretical concepts,” he explained.

Allen’s father, Anil Johny, is a civil engineer, and his mother, Leena Anil, is a homemaker. He also has a younger sister studying in Class 7.

Jorden Joy, on the other hand, is excited to pursue an engineering degree in Electrical and Electronics at BITS Pilani. He also cleared the JEE Advanced examinations. “Last year, I appeared for the entrance examination without much preparation, but the rank I received strengthened my resolve. This time, I prepared with renewed vigour,” he said.

Jorden attributes his success to patience, focus, and family support. “The coaching institute gave me a sense of direction for my preparations,” he added.

Jorden’s father, Joy George, is a manager with KSFE, and his mother, Tincy Devassia, is a school teacher. He has two brothers who are school students.

