Boy’s death a case of murder: police

September 10, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police altered what was initially considered an instance of accidental death of a 15-year old boy in Poovachal to a murder case on Sunday after gathering credible proof of the alleged crime.

Kattakada Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) N. Shibu told mediapersons that the death of 15-year-old Adisekhar, son of Poovachal natives Arun Kumar and Deepa, on August 30 is being treated as a murder case by invoking Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Adisekhar was allegedly mowed down by a car driven by Priyaranjan of Poovachal, near Pulinkode. The absconding accused is yet to be apprehended.

While the police initially treated the case as an unintentional hit-and-run case, the probe took a twist after a CCTV footage obtained from near the Sree Bhadrakali temple in the locality strengthened the possibility of the driver having run over the bicycle-borne Adisekhar purposefully after waiting for a while for the boy to arrive in the area.

According to Mr. Shibu, certain allegations raised by the deceased’s parents strengthened the possibility of murder. He added the police recorded an eye-witness account of Priyaranjan getting involved in an argument with the child. The incident had purportedly occurred in April after the Adisekhar objected to Priyaranjan’s act of urinating near his family temple.

The accused had allegedly threatened to harm the boy when he was later questioned by the latter’s father Arun Kumar on the incident. The police formed four teams to trace the whereabouts of the accused who was not known to have any criminal antecedents, the officer said.