Boycott sends a wrong message: M.V. Jayarajan

‘Silence of IUML leaders spurred more violence’

Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s district secretary of Kannur M.V. Jayarajan has said that the UDF decision to boycott the peace meeting and stage a protest would send a wrong message to the cadres of its constituent parties. The move could spur them to more violence, he told mediapersons after the peace meeting.

He said the culprits would not be spared. Those who committed the murder should be arrested. Those who attacked CPI(M) offices and unleashed violence should also be arrested.

Mr. Jayarajan said the murder was unfortunate. But, in the ensuing violence, several offices, shops, and houses were destroyed. Most of the attackers were from outside the district, he said.

The silence maintained by IUML leaders was the major reason for the violence unleashed in several areas in Kannur on Wednesday. The police too came under attack when they tried to arrest the perpetrators of violence, he added.

At the meeting, it was decided to create a peaceful atmosphere in the district and to hold a meeting at the local level, involving leaders, to prevent violence in future, he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Jayarajan, along with CPI(M) leader P. Jayarajan; T.V. Rajesh, MLA; and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader K.P. Mohanan visited the places where the CPI(M) offices, and shops and houses were destroyed.