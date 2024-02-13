GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Boy, thrown off autorickshaw, critically injured after being by knocked down by car

February 13, 2024 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A seven-year-old boy who got thrown onto the road off an autorickshaw was critically injured after being reportedly knocked down by a speeding car on his fall.

The injured is Nishikanth Nair of Vazhakulam. The incident took place at Kuttamassery in Aluva on Tuesday around 10 a.m. The car sped off without stopping.

The boy was being taken home after a visit to an eye hospital when the accident happened. He is now on ventilator support at a private hospital in Aluva after being diagnosed with serious injuries to brain, liver, and kidneys.

Those who had taken the child to hospital were under the impression that he was injured after being thrown off the autorickshaw. However, doctors told them that such serious injuries were unlikely on being merely thrown off an autorickshaw. This led to the revelation about the involvement of the car. This was substantiated by CCTV images. The Aluva police have launched an investigation.

