Boy succumbs to burns

Thiruvananthapuram

25 March 2021 00:47 IST

A 12-year old boy hailing from Venganoor succumbed to burns suspected to be sustained while trying to imitate some visuals he had seen in a video online.

The deceased has been identified as Sivanarayanan. According to the Vizhinjam police, the incident was reported at around 2 p.m on Tuesday.

With his parents away at work, the boy was at the house with his grandmother and elder brother. He is suspected to have applied kerosene to his hair and tried to straighten his hair, as seen in a YouTube video. He had sustained 90% burns, according to the police. He was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital and the death was reported on Tuesday night.

