Boy severely injured in accident in Kannur

October 22, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed at Kappalam, Taliparamba, after an 11-year-old boy was severely injured in an accident involving a private bus on Sunday. Protesting against the incident, a group of local residents reportedly vandalised the bus.

The boy, identified as Bilal, a student of Trichambaram UP School, was hit by the speeding bus around 10.15 a.m. The incident reportedly happened when the boy on his bicycle tried to cross the road and the speeding bus, while overtaking an autorickshaw, reportedly hit the boy. Local residents immediately rushed to the spot and took the boy to the hospital. The bus was attacked by a group of locals protesting against the incident.

