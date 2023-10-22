HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Boy severely injured in accident in Kannur

October 22, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed at Kappalam, Taliparamba, after an 11-year-old boy was severely injured in an accident involving a private bus on Sunday. Protesting against the incident, a group of local residents reportedly vandalised the bus.

The boy, identified as Bilal, a student of Trichambaram UP School, was hit by the speeding bus around 10.15 a.m. The incident reportedly happened when the boy on his bicycle tried to cross the road and the speeding bus, while overtaking an autorickshaw, reportedly hit the boy. Local residents immediately rushed to the spot and took the boy to the hospital. The bus was attacked by a group of locals protesting against the incident.

Related Topics

road accident / road safety

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.