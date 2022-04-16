Boy sets himself ablaze

A 12-year-old boy from Pampady allegedly committed suicide by setting himself on fire here on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Madhav S. Nair, son of Sarath and Sunitha, and a seventh standard student at a private school near Cheruvallikkavu.

The incident took place around 11 a.m. when the boy allegedly poured kerosene on himself and set himself ablaze. The boy, who sustained about 80 percent burns, was rushed to the Government medical College, Kottayam, though to no avail.

Preliminary reports suggested that the boy had been upset over frequent quarrels within his family

The body will be handed over to relatives after a post-mortem examination. Pampady police have booked a case for unnatural death.

Suicide prevention helpline; 0484- 2540530 ( Maithri)