Boy riding pillion killed as bus hits two-wheeler

September 21, 2023 08:41 am | Updated 08:41 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 10-year-old boy riding pillion on his mother’s two-wheeler died after a private bus knocked down the vehicle and ran over him on Wednesday evening at Varkala. The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Marhan, son of Muhammad Sha and Thahira, from Kallambalam. According to the police, Thahira was riding towards the Varkala Ayurveda Hospital when the two-wheeler was hit by the bus near the Varkala underpass.

When the bus attempted to overtake the two-wheeler, it hit the handle of the vehicle. In the impact, she lost control of the vehicle and both fell down. Marhan came under the wheels of the bus and died on the spot, while his mother escaped unhurt. Although the boy had worn a helmet, it was thrown off in the impact of the collision. The police have registered a case.

