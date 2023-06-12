Boy, killed in stray dog attack in Kannur, laid to rest

June 12, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KANNUR

Nihal Naushad, 11, who was mauled to death by stray dogs was buried at Edakkad Manappuram Juma Masjid on Monday. Nihal, a differently abled child, who could not speak, was found with multiple dog-bite injuries in a vacant land near Kitinakam Mosque, Muzhappilangad.

He went missing from his home around 5 p.m. on Sunday and during a search conducted soon after, he was found in a pool of blood a few metres from his house. Though he was rushed to the hospital by the police, the doctors declared him brought dead. The post-mortem examination revealed that the child had bite wounds all over his body. The report also states that Nihal had deep cuts on his neck, face, and behind the ears.

Tributes pour in

After the post-mortem at Thalassery General Hospital, the body was brought to the house at Kitinakam at 12.30 p.m. on Monday. Arrangements were made in the adjoining Edakkad Manappuram Juma Masjid courtyard as a large number of people flooded the place to pay their respects to the child.

His father Naushad was expected to arrive in the morning from Bahrain, where he is working. However, he could not arrive on time since his flight was delayed. After getting permission from Naushad, the body of the child was buried at 2.30 p.m.

People have been pouring into Nihal’s house since the incident. Those from the political, social, and cultural fields visited the house and paid their last respects. Ramachandran Kadannapally, MLA; district panchayat president P.P. Divya; CPI(M) leader P.K. Sreemathi; and Child Rights Commission Chairman K.V. Manoj Kumar offered their last respect.

Protest march

Local people staged a protest following the incident. They alleged that people’s representatives and local people had complained to the panchayat and district administration of the growing menace of dogs, but no action was taken. They alleged that Nihal lost his life due to the complacency of the authorities. Members of various organisations marched to the Muzhappilangad panchayat office in protest. A police team led by the Kannur ACP reached the spot and pacified the people

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Child Right Commission and Kerala State Human Rights Commission have taken suo moto case and have sought a report on the incident.