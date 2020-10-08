Boy killed in elephant attack at Neyyar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

08 October 2020 00:40 IST

A 14-year-old boy was killed in an elephant attack in the forest region of Komba in the Neyyar wildlife sanctuary in the district on Wednesday.

Three survive

The deceased was identified as Shiju Kani, son of Gopan and Bindu residing in the Thenmala tribal settlement in the Komba region. Shiju's 16-year-old brother and two cousins, aged 18 and 19, survived the attack.

The incident is believed to have occurred around 1 p.m., according to the Neyyar Dam police. The boys had gone into the forest to collect herbs when they accidentally ran into the small herd of elephants near the Neyyar river.

Advertising

Advertising

Minor injuries

Although the youngsters took to their heels, Shiju was reportedly trapped in the midst of the animals. Two of the other teens sustained minor injuries in their attempts to escape, the police said.

They have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

The police came to know of the incident after the youngsters came out of the forest.