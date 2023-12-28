Boy killed in accident near Vizhinjam

December 28, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A seven-year-old boy was killed after a scooter he was travelling on rammed into a parked lorry near Vizhinjam on Thursday.

The deceased, Aaron, who hailed from Kavinpuram in Nellivila, was travelling with his father Sibin, mother Deepa and five-month-old sister when tragedy struck the family in Kalluvettankuzhi around 7.30 a.m.

Sibin, who rode the two-wheeler, lost control of the vehicle and failed to prevent it from ramming into the trailer truck that was parked on the roadside along the National Highway-66 bypass. Aaron was sitting in front of Sibin when the incident occurred.

ADVERTISEMENT

The boy was declared dead at the Vizhinjam community health centre. The body was later shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital. While Sibin and Deepa too sustained injuries, their daughter escaped unharmed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.