Boy killed in accident near Vizhinjam

December 28, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The scooter his father was riding rammed a parked lorry

The Hindu Bureau

A seven-year-old boy was killed after a scooter he was travelling on rammed into a parked lorry near Vizhinjam on Thursday.

The deceased, Aaron, who hailed from Kavinpuram in Nellivila, was travelling with his father Sibin, mother Deepa and five-month-old sister when tragedy struck the family in Kalluvettankuzhi around 7.30 a.m.

Sibin, who rode the two-wheeler, lost control of the vehicle and failed to prevent it from ramming into the trailer truck that was parked on the roadside along the National Highway-66 bypass. Aaron was sitting in front of Sibin when the incident occurred.

The boy was declared dead at the Vizhinjam community health centre. The body was later shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital. While Sibin and Deepa too sustained injuries, their daughter escaped unharmed.

