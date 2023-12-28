GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Boy killed in accident near Vizhinjam

The scooter his father was riding rammed a parked lorry

December 28, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A seven-year-old boy was killed after a scooter he was travelling on rammed into a parked lorry near Vizhinjam on Thursday.

The deceased, Aaron, who hailed from Kavinpuram in Nellivila, was travelling with his father Sibin, mother Deepa and five-month-old sister when tragedy struck the family in Kalluvettankuzhi around 7.30 a.m.

Sibin, who rode the two-wheeler, lost control of the vehicle and failed to prevent it from ramming into the trailer truck that was parked on the roadside along the National Highway-66 bypass. Aaron was sitting in front of Sibin when the incident occurred.

The boy was declared dead at the Vizhinjam community health centre. The body was later shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital. While Sibin and Deepa too sustained injuries, their daughter escaped unharmed.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.