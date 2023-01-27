ADVERTISEMENT

Boy killed as autorickshaw overturns

January 27, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A seven-year old boy on Friday succumbed to injuries he had sustained when an autorickshaw driven by his father overturned near Venjaramoodu the previous night. The police identified the deceased as Abhinav, son of Binumon and Raji from Vellamannadi, Venjaramoodu. He was a Class 2 student at the Vellamannadi Government Lower Primary School.

The accident occurred at Melattumoozhi junction around 7 p.m. on Thursday when Binumon, along with his sons Vaishnav, 11, Abhinav, and their grandfather Dharmaraj were returning home in the autorickshaw after attending a house-warming ceremony.

The vehicle overturned after Binumon applied sudden brakes on noticing a road hump. Abhinav was apparently crushed under the autorickshaw. While the injured were rushed to a private hospital in Venjaramoodu, the boy succumbed to his injuries around 3 a.m. on Friday. The conditions of the others is stable, the police said.

CONNECT WITH US