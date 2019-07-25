Boy kidnapped from Manjeswaram set free

A 17-year-old boy from Manjeswaram, who was kidnapped allegedly by a gang linked with gold smugglers a few days ago, reached home after his release.

The police said the boy, a Plus One student, who was kidnapped on July 22, called his mother from Mangaluru bus stand on Thursday morning. The boy arrived on a bus at Pumpwell in Mangaluru and then called his mother. The police from here picked him up from Pumpwell and debriefed him to get information about his abductors. According to police sources here, a gang operating from Qatar was suspected to be behind the kidnapping.

The boy and his younger sister, a class 9 student, had been on their way to school on a two-wheeler when four men travelling in a car waylaid them at Majeerpalla, near Manjeswaram, and abducted the boy. The family of the boy had then got a text message and a voice message from the boy’s mobile phone.

The text message said: “What I am asking is not hafta [protection money collected by gangsters] but the stolen money. The money you stole from me. Your son is with me. If you want to complain, go ahead. Along with it, dig a grave too.” In the voice message, the boy said that his uncle had stolen from them. “Return the money and they will free me.”

The police said the family had received a message demanding ₹3 crore. District Police Chief James Joseph and Assistant Superintendent of Police D. Shilpa had formed a special team to investigate the abduction.

According to police sources, the gang had informed the family that 4.5 kg of gold was stolen from them in Qatar by the boy’s maternal uncle who had been allegedly involved in illegal business. His uncle, however, was learnt to have informed the police that the gold had been seized by the Customs Department several months ago.