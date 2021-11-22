Boy injured as crude bomb explodes

KANNUR

22 November 2021 17:44 IST

The children had found three ice-cream balls in an adjoining compound while playing

A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured when a a crude bomb exploded at about 2 p.m on Monday.

According to police, Sreevardh Pradeep, son of Pradeep, a resident of Narivayal in Dharamadam here was injured in the incident. The boy has been admitted to the Thalassery Cooperative hospital with severe injuries.

He was playing with two other children when the ball they were playing landed in the adjoining compound. When they went to pick the ball, they found three ice cream balls. They took them without realising that it was crude bombs.

After keeping the two other bombs aside, they started playing with one of them, when the bomb suddenly exploded.

The police have reached the spot and have started an investigation.