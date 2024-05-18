ADVERTISEMENT

Boy given BP medicine instead of painkiller

Published - May 18, 2024 05:44 am IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Deputy District Medical Officer, Thrissur, has initiated an inquiry into an incident in which a five-year-old boy was given medicine for blood pressure instead of a pain reliever.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident happened on May 3 at the Family Health Centre at Varantharappilly. The boy, son of Kabeer of Palappilly, was taken to the health centre with mumps. The doctor prescribed medicines, including a painkiller. But the family alleged that the pharmacist gave medicine for blood pressure instead of the painkiller in the prescription.

The boy’s condition worsened after consuming the medicine. The family came to know about change of medicine, when they went to another hospital with the boy.

As the boy suffered headache and vomiting, parents took the child to Thrissur Medical College Hospital, where he underwent treatment for three days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The family gave a complaint to the Superintendent of the Family Health Centre, Varantarappilly, and the DMO against the pharmacist.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US