Boy given BP medicine instead of painkiller

The Deputy District Medical Officer, Thrissur, has initiated an inquiry into an incident in which a five-year-old boy was given medicine for blood pressure instead of a pain reliever.

The incident happened on May 3 at the Family Health Centre at Varantharappilly. The boy, son of Kabeer of Palappilly, was taken to the health centre with mumps. The doctor prescribed medicines, including a painkiller. But the family alleged that the pharmacist gave medicine for blood pressure instead of the painkiller in the prescription.

The boy’s condition worsened after consuming the medicine. The family came to know about change of medicine, when they went to another hospital with the boy.

As the boy suffered headache and vomiting, parents took the child to Thrissur Medical College Hospital, where he underwent treatment for three days.

The family gave a complaint to the Superintendent of the Family Health Centre, Varantarappilly, and the DMO against the pharmacist.