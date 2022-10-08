Boy falls off speeding bus, sustains injuries in Kottayam

Police seized the bus and booked a case for rash and negligent driving against the driver

The Hindu Bureau KOTTAYAM
October 08, 2022 18:46 IST

The Chingavanam police on Saturday seized a private bus and lodged a case against its driver in connection with an accident, in which a 13-year-old school student fell off a speeding bus at Pakkil, near Chingavanam, on Friday.

Abhiram P.S., a Class 8 student at CMS School, Pallom, sustained injuries on his face and body after falling through the open door of the bus around 3.45 p.m. on Friday. He fell off the footboard while preparing to alight at the Power House junction around 3.45 p.m. on Friday, even as the bus moved on without stopping.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV mounted at a nearby location. Local residents, meanwhile, intercepted the speeding bus.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the boy’s parents, the police seized the bus and booked a case for rash and negligent driving against driver Mahesh. The Motor Vehicles department, meanwhile, has initiated steps to suspend his driving licence .

The boy’s parents later alleged that the police had refused to register a case at first but conceded to their demand only after an intervention by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA .

