HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Boy electrocuted from wild animal trap in Malappuram

October 19, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 13-year-old boy from Assam was electrocuted from an illegal trap set for wild boars at Pookkoottumpadam near Nilambur on Wednesday. The police on Thursday arrested a man who had taken the land on lease for farming.

Rahmatullah, 13, son of Muthalib Ali from Assam, was found dead near an electric fence in a farmland managed by Unnikrishnan Arayil. The police said the boy was suspected to have come in contact with the illegal power line while playing in the morning.

The police arrested Mr. Unnikrishnan and slapped murder charges on him.

Over a dozen human beings have fallen prey to illegal power traps set by farmers in the past few months in the State. Although the police, the Forest, and the Kerala State Electricity Board have stepped up vigil against such death traps using electricity from domestic lines, farmers are found to be increasingly resorting to this illegal and dangerous practice.

ALSO READ
Palakkad’s electric death traps 

Farmers are increasingly killing wild boars and other small wild animals with such power traps especially since the government permitted controlled culling of wild boars with the help of empanelled shooters in May 2022.

Most cases of human and elephant deaths by such illegal electric traps were reported from Palakkad district. While two policemen lost their lives on accidentally touching such a trap at Muttikkulangara near Palakkad in May 2022, two youngsters were electrocuted last month at Karingarapully near Palakkad.

Related Topics

accident (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.