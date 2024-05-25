Boy drowns while trying to rescue friends in Thrissur

A 14-year-old boy drowned in a pond at Vellarakkad, near Erumappety, while trying to rescue two other children on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased was identified as Akshay, son of Purushothaman of Edappal.

Akshay, who came to his mother’s house at Vellarakkad, went to play in a water-filled paddy field with his friends on Saturday morning. There was a pond-like waterbody in the paddy fields, which was formed after mining of clay. Two of the children fell into the waterbody while playing. Akshay drowned while trying to rescue them.

Though the local residents rescued the other two children, they were not able to save Akshay.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.