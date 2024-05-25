Boy drowns while trying to rescue friends in Thrissur

A 14-year-old boy drowned in a pond at Vellarakkad, near Erumappety, while trying to rescue two other children on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Akshay, son of Purushothaman of Edappal.

Akshay, who came to his mother’s house at Vellarakkad, went to play in a water-filled paddy field with his friends on Saturday morning. There was a pond-like waterbody in the paddy fields, which was formed after mining of clay. Two of the children fell into the waterbody while playing. Akshay drowned while trying to rescue them.

Though the local residents rescued the other two children, they were not able to save Akshay.