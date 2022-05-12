Boy drowns in river
Another boy rescued from river
Kozhikode
A nine-year-old boy drowned in a river at Mathalathukadavu near Malayamma in Kozhikode district on Thursday.
The police identified the victim as Mohammed Dhilshad, son of Vadakkayil Shameer. The boy met with the accident while playing in the area. Another boy was rescued from the river by the local residents. He was admitted to a private hospital in the city.
Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Mukkom station reached the spot to carry out the rescue operation.
