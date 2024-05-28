ADVERTISEMENT

Boy drowns in river in Kasaragod

Published - May 28, 2024 08:06 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

A boy drowned while bathing with his friends in the Arayi Karthika river in Kasaragod on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as B.K. Mohammad Sinan, 16, son of B.K. Abdullakunhi of Bakot House, Arayi Vattathod. The incident took place around 11:30 a.m.

Muhammad had ventured into the waters with his two friends when he got ensnared in a whirlpool and drowned. The two accompanying children were rescued.

Muhammad was a 10th grade student at Sahaba Islamic Academy, Etikulam. Following the incident, the Hozdurg police conducted an inquest and shifted the body to the district hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

