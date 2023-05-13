ADVERTISEMENT

Boy drowns in check dam while taking swimming lessons

May 13, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A 13-year-old boy drowned in a check dam while taking swimming lessons at Nedumkandam in Idukki on Saturday.

The boy has been identified as S. Harwin, son of Senthil, a resident of Parathode near Nedumkandam.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 11.30 a.m. at Parathode. When the boy was practicing swimming near a check dam with his sister and friends, he accidentally got caught in the undercurrents of the check dam. As the children raised alarm, local residents reached the spot and rushed him to a private hospital at Nedumkandam. However, the boy’s life could not be saved. After the post-mortem at the Idukki Medical College Hospital, the body was handed over to relatives. The police said a case of unnatural death was registered.

Harwin is survived by his mother, Mahalakshmi, and sister Harshini. Harwin was a Class VII student at Holy Cross Senior Secondary School Nedumkandam.

