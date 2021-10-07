Kerala

Boy dies of rabies in Kasaragod

A seven-year-old boy who was vaccinated after being bitten by a dog died of rabies on Thursday.

M.K. Anand, son of Bindu Thomas of Alanthatta in Kasaragod district, was a Standard 2 student of Alanthatta AUP School.

Health officials said the dog had bitten the child when he was playing in the backyard of his house on September 13.

District Surveillance Officer A.T. Manoj said the boy was vaccinated at the District Hospital, Kanhangad, on the same day. He was to be given another dose on October 11.

Mr. Manoj said the child was bitten on the face, scalp, and upper lip, which are considered high-risk areas, and that rabies could develop in such cases despite vaccination. The symptoms may appear in less than two weeks to over a year.

Anand died while undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.


