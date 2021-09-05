Boy dies of Nipah in Kozhikode, Centre rushes team to Kerala

Kozhikode

05 September 2021 08:35 IST

An expert team from the Centre is expected to reach Kozhikode this morning to evaluate the situation.

Kozhikode, Malappuram and Kannur districts in Kerala have been put on high alert after a 12-year-old boy from Kozhikode died of Nipah infection at a private hospital on the morning of September 5.

The Health Department has reportedly put five of his close relatives and 12 others who may have interacted with him under observation.

Confirming the development, Health Minister Veena George said in Thrissur that three samples of body fluid taken from the boy were declared positive for Nipah by the National Virology Institute, Pune, late on September 4 night.

Ms. George said there was no need for panic as no others had so far shown any symptoms.

The boy from Chathamangalam was admitted to a private hospital in the city four days ago with fever and encephalitis. He had earlier sought treatment at two other hospitals.

An expert team is expected to reach Kozhikode this morning to evaluate the situation. Ms. George has also scheduled meetings at the Guest House and District Collectorate.

Meanwhile, entry to the area where the boy's house is located has been sealed. A detailed contact list is being prepared. A special isolation ward is being set up at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

Nipah virus infection was first reported in the State in Kozhikode in May, 2018. There were 16 confirmed and seven suspected deaths. Two others had recovered from the infection. One more person was infected and later cured in June, 2019 in Kochi.