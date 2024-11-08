 />
Boxing competition disrupted by man claiming to be YouTuber in Kerala

Published - November 08, 2024 10:08 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The senior boys’ boxing competition between Kannur and Ernakulam at the Kerala School Sports & Games held at GHSS, Kadayiruppu, Kolenchery, was reportedly disrupted by the interference of a man claiming to be a YouTuber.

He had allegedly approached the boxing ring without authorisation as the match was progressing. Officials turned suspicious about his credentials, and when questioned, he reportedly claimed to be the coach of the Kannur team. However, the Kannur team officials informed that he had got nothing to do with the team.

Later, he claimed to be a YouTuber and began capturing videos leading to arguments with the coach and officials. The police removed him from the scene. Sources said the incident pointed to security lapses in the organisation of the event.

