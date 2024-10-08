Bovine Breeding Bill seeks to check illegal sale of poor-quality semen

The Kerala Bovine Breeding Bill, 2023, presented by the Animal Husbandry department in the Assembly, will end the distribution of bovine semen lacking the prescribed quality by unscrupulous agencies from outside the State in Kerala, J. Chinchurani, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to a discussion on the Bill in the House on Tuesday, she said the breeding policy of the Kerala Livestock Development Board (KLDB) 1992 required the backing of an Act to implement it effectively. This Bill will ensure the distribution of quality bovine semen, which will eventually increase production and productivity.

The Centre had directed in 2013 to enact legislation for implementing an effective crossbreeding policy, and Kerala would be the seventh State in the country to have a well-defined crossbreeding policy to increase production, she said. The Bill has also sought to repeal provisions in the Kerala Live-Stock Improvement Act, 1961.

Vet varsity

Snubbing the charges of Anwar Sadat, MLA, who alleged that development works have come to a halt in the veterinary university in the State, the Minister said 70% of work on a lab with BSL standards on the Mannuthy campus has been completed. The remaining work on the ₹31-crore project will be completed soon. On the Pookode campus in Wayanad, a dairy incubation centre at an estimated cost of ₹5 crore and an advanced veterinary hospital at ₹5 crore will be set up under the Wayanad package.

Around 16 acres has been allotted for setting up a permanent building for the College of Dairy Science and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram. A meeting headed by the Chief Minister also recently allotted 69 posts for the college. The college will soon get a permanent campus, and steps are under way to fast-track the proceedings, said the Minister. Later, the House referred the Kerala Bovine Breeding Bill, 2023, and the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Science University Amendment Bill, 2023, to the Subject Committee of the Assembly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.