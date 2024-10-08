GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bovine Breeding Bill seeks to check illegal sale of poor-quality semen

Published - October 08, 2024 08:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Bovine Breeding Bill, 2023, presented by the Animal Husbandry department in the Assembly, will end the distribution of bovine semen lacking the prescribed quality by unscrupulous agencies from outside the State in Kerala, J. Chinchurani, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, has said.

Replying to a discussion on the Bill in the House on Tuesday, she said the breeding policy of the Kerala Livestock Development Board (KLDB) 1992 required the backing of an Act to implement it effectively. This Bill will ensure the distribution of quality bovine semen, which will eventually increase production and productivity.

The Centre had directed in 2013 to enact legislation for implementing an effective crossbreeding policy, and Kerala would be the seventh State in the country to have a well-defined crossbreeding policy to increase production, she said. The Bill has also sought to repeal provisions in the Kerala Live-Stock Improvement Act, 1961.

Vet varsity

Snubbing the charges of Anwar Sadat, MLA, who alleged that development works have come to a halt in the veterinary university in the State, the Minister said 70% of work on a lab with BSL standards on the Mannuthy campus has been completed. The remaining work on the ₹31-crore project will be completed soon. On the Pookode campus in Wayanad, a dairy incubation centre at an estimated cost of ₹5 crore and an advanced veterinary hospital at ₹5 crore will be set up under the Wayanad package.

Around 16 acres has been allotted for setting up a permanent building for the College of Dairy Science and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram. A meeting headed by the Chief Minister also recently allotted 69 posts for the college. The college will soon get a permanent campus, and steps are under way to fast-track the proceedings, said the Minister. Later, the House referred the Kerala Bovine Breeding Bill, 2023, and the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Science University Amendment Bill, 2023, to the Subject Committee of the Assembly.

Published - October 08, 2024 08:16 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.