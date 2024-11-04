Boundary stone laying for Kochi Bypass likely to begin from November 4

The laying of boundary stones for the 44-km Kundannoor-Angamaly NH 544 corridor (Kochi Bypass) is likely to begin from Monday (November 4), it is learnt.

This comes over a month after the NHAI issued a 3(A) notification to start the land acquisition process for around 290 hectares required for the six-lane semi-access controlled highway. Sources said that the Revenue department had requested police presence at locations where the stones would be laid due to anticipated protests from landowners.

The Kundannoor-Angamaly National Highway Bypass Action Council had recently sought clarity on land acquisition and related matters for the proposed corridor. Among their demands was that the acquisition process should adhere to the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.